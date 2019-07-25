Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

I call myself Hopalong Cassidy, or maybe Hopalong Linnie. I just keep hopping along.

If I’d known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself! But then, my knees have supported me faithfully for 97 years. So, lucky me!

Here it is summertime, and a big year is ahead of us as we start thinking about 2020 coming pretty soon. Could it really be?

Summertime memories …

One thing I remember is the mulberry tree that grew in back of the Times office. How I loved those mulberries – worms and all!

Eldon and I were married in the summer – June 10, 1939 – on the square in Gainesville by Justice of the Peace Ray Ebrite, who was my cousin. Eldon worked for the Extension Service with Richard Trump and Clair Cropper, and they were our witnesses. It was a marriage that lasted 32 years – until Eldon’s death. We were blessed with four children, two boys and two girls.

The first year Eldon and I were married, we planted 2 acres of corn on his dad’s farm. Johnson grass wanted to take over, so we had a lot of chopping to do with our hand-held hoes. Also, my father-in-law plowed between the furrows several times with a team of mules that were careful to not step on the corn. We planted the corn in April, and in the summer we had delicious roasting ears.

After our first year of marriage, we lived in Springfield, where Eldon worked in the Sears automotive department for a while. He became a good friend of Slim Wilson there. Later, as our family made sorghum molasses, Slim was proud to get a gallon of our best molasses in the fall. He and Junior Haworth had a music program every morning on KWTO radio, and they sang the song “Good Ol’ Sorghum Molasses” as a tribute to our molasses-making.

Later, Eldon worked as yard clerk for the Frisco Railroad for several years. Then we moved back to Ozark County.

I have lost several of my good doctors over the past few years, including one who came from the country of Jordan. I’ve outlived them all. Now I have Dr. Sherard at the MOCH clinic in Gainesville. She previously practiced in Ada, Oklahoma, where some of my relatives live. I really appreciate her!

I lost my daddy and two husbands to cancer – the big C. And I’m a breast cancer survivor myself. I credit my survival to one of those good doctors I outlived – and 33 radiation treatments several years ago.

Karen K. Davis has a birthday next week on July 29. How could my baby girl be 79 years old? And my youngest daughter Kris turned 58 last week on July 16.

Did you know a tiny hummingbird has 200-300 wing beats per second? They can fly over, under, forward and backward, transferring pollen from one flower to another as they gather nectar.

I’ll close with this thought: Remember, the most valuable antiques are your friends. And I’m truly one of the antique antiques!