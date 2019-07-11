Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Greetings from the Ozarks! Here we are midsummer. Grass is green, and there’s plenty to mow. My summer regal lilies are pretty. The orange ones are showpieces. They’re of the daylily family. And the tiger lilies are pretty also. Their many seeds can keep them going on and on.

My son-in-law Bill Luebbert visited here the past week from Salina, Kansas, and left this Monday morning, as I write. His son, Allen, has a new pickup, which was a great gift from his dad. Bill is retired from North American Phillips, which makes lighting things.

A few of our family members enjoyed meeting at The Center last Wednesday. I also enjoyed getting to see old friends. My son Lyndon Pitcock and his best buddy Jeff Dotson got to greet each other. Oh, they did some hugging! They were always best buddies. My son Marlyn was sorry he couldn’t get here to see his old buddies too. The Center served a good chicken dinner, which was a supreme sacrifice for the chickens but delicious for us.

I learned recently that my visiting coon who made my acquaintance as I sat in my chair on my front porch was someone’s pet. If I had known he was someone’s special pet I would have been more patient. My two cats didn’t welcome him very well though. I learned later he was the pet of a lady from somewhere back of me. I called my neighbor across the road. The coon had visited him also. He hauled off the animal to somewhere across the creek. Maybe the coon will make his way back home.

Visiting Sunday from Fair Grove were Lyndon and Linaia Pitcock, their daughter Mindy and her husband Brandon Wright with their grandkids Chloe and Quinn – my great-great-grandchildren. They’re cute little gals. If great-granddaughter Alexus had been here, she would have enjoyed them. However, I believe she and her maternal grandfather are having a good visit with relatives in Texas.

On the Fourth of July, my neighbor Paralee Rea and I heard firecrackers in the distance. The sound was coming from the direction of Howards Ridge south of us.

We should be enjoying watermelon this time of year, but I haven’t had any yet. I miss the delivery by a former friend who brought delicious watermelons from Cave City, Arkansas. He would come by my house and then set up on the square to sell them out of the back of his truck.

I do appreciate my good friend, gardener Jerry Miller, who gave me the best cucumbers recently. They were so good and crispy.