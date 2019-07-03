Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Thanks to Lyndell Strong for visiting me and bringing me a bag of goodies – fruit and candy and a beautiful card – for my birthday on Monday. I’m 97 now and holding on tight! To celebrate, I took a trip to the hairdresser for a new perm. Where did all the white hair come from? Thanks to all for the birthday cards. I got eight of them Monday. One lady from Shawnee, Kansas, even mailed me two jars of really good pickle relish. They came in a box about 10 inches square. People are so generous with me. Thank you all.

I’m looking forward to getting together with family members Wednesday at The Center to celebrate all of our July birthdays, including those of my daughters Kris and Karen, and the almost-July birthday of cousin Helen Conardy (it was June 30). Thanks to our cousin Lyle Mishler of Springfield for organizing the get-together.

I grew up as an overalls-wearing tomboy, usually with all my pockets full of pretty rocks I picked up everywhere. I was a tomboy, but I also played with dolls. I had lots of them upstairs in our home. One big doll was mailed to me from Troy, New York, by a man who had been our neighbor for a while. Mama made him potato soup when he was living near us and was sick. Our family reached out, helping neighbors.

I remember the Hoover days and the time of the New Deal and all the promises. During that time, under my overalls, I remember wearing long, cotton socks that went over my knees and were held up with garters. I was Daddy’s girl, helping him with the cattle, milking, gardening and also taking up household chores after my mother died. You grow up fast when that happens. Daddy and I had 40 head of goats to eat sprouts in our field as we didn’t have machinery to eliminate them.

When storm clouds came our way, we always headed to the cellar. I also have memories of my little Grandma Crawford’s house and the cellar underneath one room where my aunt Molly kept Grandma’s red soda pop. They would buy her a case of it, and it lasted her a long time. Once a year at the Steel Bridge Picnic, I might be lucky enough to get a bottle of red soda pop of my own.

My great-granddaughter Alexus Owens is having a good summer. Her grandmother, Kris, and Kris’ niece Kindra Vega, from Forsyth, took Alexus to Tulsa Friday. Her grandpa, from Salina, Kansas, met them there and took her to Corpus Christie, Texas, for two weeks. Kendra and Kris then went to Chesterfield to spend a couple of nights.

I’ve also been remembering how my former neighbor Beulah Satterfield and I enjoyed going to see the shows there. Our first one was the Moe Bandy Show after I had won tickets to see it. I don’t remember now how I won them. Beulah’s husband, Merle, was our driver, and Beulah would direct him in making the turns to get to our show. After that first show, we saw many others together, returning home afterward, getting back late at night.

This time of year, I’m also remembering the good corn I gleaned with Beulah from Merle’s cornfields. I canned and froze a lot of it. What good memories.

Bill Luebbert is here visiting his son Allen this week. They took me out for a birthday dinner at Deb and Lou’s.

Prayers are for Dale Roberts and his wife Barbara as he retires as pastor from Lilly Ridge Church. And I hope to hear Dean Trivitt from Douglas County preach there sometime soon.

Editor’s note: Birthday greetings may be sent to Linnie at 27703 US Highway 160, Tecumseh, MO 65760.