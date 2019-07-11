Sweeney Graduates From St. George’s University

Delaney Sweeney, of Wasola, Mo., has completed the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.) degree with meritorious honors, at the College of Veterinary Medicine of St. George’s University. An official graduation ceremony and conferring of degrees took place at the Lincoln Center, New York, New York, on June 1, 2019.

Dr. Sweeney is the daughter of Wasola residents, Sean and Cleta Sweeney. She graduated from Ava High School in 2010 and earned a B.S. degree from Drury University in 2014.

While at St. George’s, she served as an officer in the new student mentoring program, as well as numerous volunteer positions.

During her clinical year, Dr. Sweeney attended Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and received specialized training in Equine and Large Animal Surgery. After graduation, Delaney accepted, and now practices, with Wilkinson Veterinary Clinic near Corpus Christi, Texas. The Clinic has two locations.

