Sweden – Linda Johnson

Pastor Josh, he sees the heavenly message in the trials of life. His sermons are filled with places he’s been, things he’s listened to, and his personal experiences. This Sunday sermon was no exception. The sermon opened with his recent trip to St. Louis.

“If any of you have been to St. Louis, you’ll understand what I’m talking about,” the pastor begins. “There are seven lanes of traffic going the same way. Count them. Seven. Just trying to make sure you’re in the right lane is a real challenge. And, what if you’re not? How would you ever get into the right lane? If you’re in the far right lane and need to be in the far left lane, how’re you ever going to get over there to turn? Not only that, there are seven lanes going your direction and seven going the other direction. That means that you have to do the same thing all over again when you leave St. Louis.”

The text for the sermon was Luke 13:23-24. It’s a short discourse Jesus has with someone who asked him if there would be few that would be saved. Jesus told him to “strive to enter in at the straight gate.” Striving could mean trying to get into the right lane. First of all, you have to know where you’re going. It’s the same way in our spiritual life. This world that you’re trying to raise your kid in: there are many, many lanes in life to choose from. But, there’s only one lane that will get us to our destination. Get into the right lane – the one to heaven. God’s not interested in anything but whether you’re in the right lane.

God made a way we can get into the right lane. The road to heaven, it’s an uneasy journey of life. Fair has nothing to do with it. Don’t try other ways, it won’t work. “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the ends thereof are the ways of death.” (Proverbs 14:12) Do the opposite of what the flesh wants to do. Thomas asked Jesus, “Lord, we know not whether thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way…” (John 14:5-6) Jesus is the way. Strive to make heaven your home.

Visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. Or, come and hear Pastor Josh live on Sunday mornings. Service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. except for our business meeting the second Wednesday of each month. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile.