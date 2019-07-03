Summer School Harnesses Movie Hits for Fun

According to administrators and teachers, Skyline Summer school is fantastic this year. The teaching staff is changing things up and basing classes off movie themes, and classrooms have been transformed to fit each theme. Students are responding with enthusiasm. The summer format includes four movies so students are exposed to a different theme each week. The students in this photo are standing in front of the ticket booth for the movie “Greatest Showman.” They are Keedien Curtis, Kennedy Hinote and Lily Wallace. Additional themes include “Coco”, “Charlotte’s Web” and “How to Train Your Dragon”.

Submitted Photos

Kindergarten and first grade students are participating in a “How to Train Your Dragon” experience taught by Mrs. Carolyn Willhite at Skyline Summer School. Shown in the photo are: Lexi Webster, Myson Loveless, Ely Young, Lucas Casper, Evan Homer, Chase Cauthron, Axyl Miller, Lauren Collins and Wyatt Shannon.

Ms. Jeanie Curtis, Skyline Superintendent (left) presents Gracie Nava (right) with an outdoor game, won by drawing from a pool of students with perfect summer school attendance. It was Ms. Curtis’ last day at Skyline. After 23 years of service to the school, she will begin teaching in Blue Eye, MO this fall.