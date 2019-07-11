Summer Months Bring Summer Bumps

Pavement Blow-ups Could Soon Start Appearing on Area Roads

JEFFERSON CITY – With daytime temperatures consistently reaching 90 degrees or more across Central Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation advises motorists to be aware of what that heat can do to roadways.

“Pavement blow-ups” are rifts that occur when a concrete roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. That crack weakens the pavement and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp, creating holes in the surface. Despite the term, the pavement does not actually explode.

“While it is difficult to know where or when a pavement blow-up will happen, our maintenance personnel will monitor state routes for these blow-ups,” said MoDOT Central District Maintenance Engineer Jason Shafer. “As soon as we encounter one of these spots, or are notified of them by the public, crews will make repairs as soon as possible.”

Shafer says that roads that have been impacted by flooding this summer could be more susceptible to the pavement blow ups. He advises motorists that come across a blow-up to slow down and report the location to MoDOT.

Motorists can call MoDOT’s toll-free customer service center to report pavement blow-ups at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).