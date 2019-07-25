St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday July 21 was the Fifth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, 1 St. Peter 3:8, “Be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren…”

In this letter St. Peter is addressing a congregation of new gentile Christians and is exhorting them to unity & love, and the letter also serves as a refresher course for us today on how to live & think as Christians. He does not mean we must all agree on everything and think alike but to have compassion & consideration for one another. Christians should have the same attitudes and character held together by common worship. He gives some tips: be courteous, love like a family, and families are not perfect but are held together by consideration for others, and this should extend also to the whole world. We must also not fall into the trap of being vengeful, for vengeance belongs only to God. Instead of negativity, try to communicate blessings. The Christian life is a life of discipline, even of suffering for suffering cannot take away what is matters most.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Lincoln Connell whose birthday is July 24; he is doing well in his military career & is an officer in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia. In announcements the Bishop reported on our organist Kip who is still not well but is recuperating. We were lucky to have Laura Berthold with us again to play the organ & we are very grateful for her contribution.

