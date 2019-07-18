St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday July 14 was the Fourth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley began his sermon by noting that bad news seems to be everywhere we look in our world and evil is ever present, but that St. Paul has advice for us on how to deal with this situation in the Epistle for the day, Romans 8:18 “I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” The trials that we endure now will make us stronger and fit us for the world to come.

Jewish thought at the time divided time into the present ruled by evil, and the time to come ruled by God; they divided all time into these two ages. The renewal of the world by God was a basic Jewish concept and our present problems look forward to a new heaven and a new earth. Hope is a gift given by God to mankind and Paul goes on to say that all nature longs for renewal since nature has suffered also through man’s mistreatment. We are both body & spirit and the body will die, but the spirit live through God’s redeeming power, which is the source of our hope. For Paul, the Christian life is one of expectation and hope.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Abigail Hartley whose birthday is July 15, and the anniversary prayer for Tom & Judy McSwain whose anniversary is July 16. Our organist Kip was unable to be with us today so Tom and Laura Berthold stepped in and provided us with music, Tom on the violin and Laura on the organ and we appreciate their contribution very much.