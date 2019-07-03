St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday June 30 was the Second Sunday after Trinity. Trinity is the season of the Christian year in which we study the teachings of Jesus. Last Sunday the subject was love, but this Sunday the subject was hate.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, 1 St. John 3:13 “Marvel not my brethren if the world hate you.” The bishop quoted one thinker who stated that to be hated is to achieve distinction or to be set apart from the crowd and this is the meaning of St. John’s letter in which he discusses some things we ought to hate, worldly or material things that are ephemeral and not a part of God’s kingdom. Christians should operate on a different level from materialists who only value physical things; we should be in the world not a part of it. The Christian way of life clashes with the materialistic way of life; love is light and hate is darkness and the perfect expression of love is Jesus Christ who gave His life for us in His sacrifice; we should also make sacrifices for the good of others. St John refers to his readers as children, meaning not physical age but depth of faith; words are easy but to take action is better. We may have doubts but God is love & mercy. Bishop Hartley quoted Thomas A. Kempis who said that man see the deed but God knows the intention and we must never forget this basic truth.

