Springfield Art Museum Boasts Third Year of Record-Breaking Attendance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Art Museum is pleased to announce its third straight year of record-breaking attendance, welcoming 63,379 visitors since last July. Continuing a trend begun in 2017, the Museum is routinely serving 10,000 more patrons annually than the previous record set in 2004 when the Museum hosted a touring exhibition of Ansel Adams photographs.

“These attendance figures demonstrate consistent, day-to-day use of the Museum as a valuable educational resource,” says Museum Director Nick Nelson. “These figures aren’t tied to some outside ‘blockbuster show’ or event. We are proud that our visitors are making real connections with our collection, in addition to all the exciting traveling exhibitions and community events happening at the Museum.”

The continued growth in activity-based attendance helps demonstrate the need for the Museum’s new 30 Year Master Plan which was announced in October 2018 during the Museum’s 90th Anniversary Year. The Museum’s master plan includes reconfiguration of existing structures, as well as improvements to the grounds intended to accommodate the increased volume of use, mitigate flood risk, and create connections between the surrounding environs including Phelps Grove Park, the Water Wise Garden, and the Fassnight Creek Greenway Trail.

The timeline for completion of the Museum’s master plan is contingent upon funding.

The Springfield Art Museum is located at 1111 East Brookside Drive. Admission is always free. Donations are gratefully accepted.