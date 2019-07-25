Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with music and hymns and prayer. Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture, then Kendra sang two beautiful songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 17:1-13, “Come off the Mountain Top.”

Visitors in our home were Bevy Moore, Dennis, Malissa and Aubrey Spanhauer, Dwayne and Carla Cook, Vern and Kathleen Deatherage.

I made pies on Friday for a fundraiser.

We are looking forward to a little cooler weather.

Until next week remember that it is in the valley that God restores our strength.