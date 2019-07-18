Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with the little ones singing. They are precious. Prayers were sent up then hymns were sung. Margaret Rosseau sang a special. Trae read some scripture then Kendra Shelton Sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 14:1-10. (1) If you live for people’s acceptance, you will die from their rejection; (2)Christian conviction isolates you from the world; (3) It separates us from world driven motives; (4) If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.

Visitors in our home this week were Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Caydee Burton, Janie Colburn and Vern Deatherage.

Last week we enjoyed a delicious fish fry at the home of our neighbors, Justin and Janie Colburn.

Saturday was Delmar and my 15th Anniversary so we took a little trip to Windsor, Mo. and spent the night. While there, we decorated the graves of my uncle Hugh and aunt Violet, and cousin Herb Morris and my cousin’s wife, Lois Morris. We visited an Amish store. Then on our way home, we stopped in Fair Grove to visit a granddaughter Summer Johnson and Caidence and Conner Johnson.

We are saddened at the loss of another friend, Chuck Graves.

On Sunday, I enjoyed attending the Birthday celebration for Nadine McFarlin.

I want to wish my brother, Vern Deatherage, a Happy 68th Birthday.

Until next week remember to be kind to others, we never know what battle they are dealing with.