Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with the pre-school kids reciting a Bible verse. We had congregational hymns. Donna Lewis sang a beautiful song. Trae Shelton read some scripture from 1Chronicles. Kendra Shelton led us with a praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Galatians 5, Ephesians 5:8-14,”What is True Freedom?”

We had a great turnout for the Community Celebration Sunday evening. Lots of food, visiting and beautiful music. Later a beautiful display of fireworks.

On Friday, we set up my crafts at Heart of the Ozarks Health Care Center, in Ava. I sure appreciated the help from Bevy Moore, Kathleen Deatherage, Howard Morris and Shirley Smith. Also Connie Burris for loaning me her canopy and setting it up for me. I enjoyed seeing Vern and Kathleen Deatherage’s pickup and El Camino in the car show there. Then we enjoyed the wonderful fireworks show.

Delmar has a few little tomatoes setting on and had one small ripe one so far.

Delmar and I visited with Keith and Donna Bannister, Gary and Bevy Moore. We met Earnie and Helen Cook and Howard and Donna Morris, in Seymour for lunch. Becky and Rusty Carter came down to visit.

Until next week remember Lord, I love to trust in You.