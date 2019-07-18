Skyline R-II Ready To Enroll Students August 6-7

Skyline R-II School will be enrolling new students August 6 – 7 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. If your student was not enrolled at Skyline in May 2019, please come to the school during the specified dates to enroll. Please bring birth certificates, social security numbers and shot records as well as proof of residency.

Skyline will also be doing PK/Kindergarten screening at that time. Please call to make an appointment if your child was not screened last spring.

If your child was enrolled in our preschool program, please bring any necessary paperwork before school starts.

Students are not permitted to ride the bus until they turn 4.

Skyline School District also has a “Parents as Teachers” coordinator who is available to talk with you and help you sign up for participation in the program. The coordinator will be hosting group meetings, and other fun events to help your child reach full potential. The program is for children from birth to five years of age.

Please call Skyline School at 683-4874 for more information, or to enroll your student for the 2019-20 school year.