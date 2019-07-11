Semi-Pro Football Coming to West Plains, Open Tryouts August 17

The Midwest Defenders are a semi-professional eight man adult football team coming to West Plains, Mo. in the spring of 2020.

Owned by a group of friends that love the game, the Defenders plan for every home game to offer a family friendly environment and wholesome activity, especially for local enthusiasts from West Plains and surrounding communities.

The team welcomes players from all across the region, as organizers invite anyone who would like to try-out to attend the first open try-out which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2:00 p.m. in West Plains. Try-outs will be held at Carmichael Field. The “try-out fee” is $25.

The team will be coached by Head Coach Daryl Baker from Springfield, Mo. Coach Baker is also the Offensive Coordinator.

Baker is assisted by Defensive Coordinator Deonta Wade, from Northwest Tennessee. Running Backs and Defensive Line will be coached by Erik Butzin, from Dallas, Texas.

Charles Marks, originally from Cabool, but now residing in West Plains, will be Special Teams, Tight Ends, and Defensive Ends coach. Charles is also a former assistant coach for Houston, Mo.

The Midwest Defenders will be a member of the Central Plains Football League (CPFL,) playing teams from Springfield, Joplin, Branson, Oklahoma and Kansas. The CPFL has a solid history of good teams, high intensity and high scoring football action.

Organizers express their goal is to give back to community, as well as various charitable organizations. To help facilitate those goals, the group is currently looking for sponsors.

For information about the team, try-outs or sponsorships, please contact Coach Daryl Davis, (417) 396-7982. The website is www.midwestdefenders.info or the group is also on Facebook.