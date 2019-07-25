Seeking Bids: Generators

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project No. FEMA-4317-DR-MO #0017

Project Name: The City of Ava Generators

Separate sealed bids for the purchase and installation of a backup power generator for the Waste Water Treatment Plant (400KW), Police Station (60KW), and City Hall (60KW) will be received by Burrely Loftin, Mayor at the City Hall in Ava until 10:00PM, August 9th, 2019 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The specifications and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

City Hall, Ava, MO

South Central Ozarks Council of Governments website: www.scocog.org

The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and Davis Bacon and/or State Prevailing wage rates to be paid under the contract, Segregated Facility, Section 109, and E.O. 11246. This is an equal opportunity bidding event and MBE, WBE and Section 3-DBE bidders are encouraged to bid.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 45 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Please contact the Suzanne Welsh, City Clerk for more detailed information at 417-683-5516 or email at swelsh@avamissouri.org.

7/18/2019

Date

07-25-w45-2t