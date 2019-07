Michael Boyink/Herald

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (left) visited the Douglas County Courthouse this week. He spoke about signature handling on petitions, data migration issues with state systems, bills being considered at the state level, and election management (and other topics). Mr. Ashcroft also asked the Douglas County staff (left to right:) Karry Davis, Ashley Pierson, and Valerie Thompson for input and feedback on their work locally.