SBU Releases Spring 2019 Honor Roll List

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist University has released its Spring 2019 honor roll lists.

To be listed on the semester’s honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President’s List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor’s List, 3.00-3.40.

Students who attained honors from Douglas County include the following:

Honor’s List – Devon Darlington , Abigail Hasley, Nicolas Sterling , all of Ava, Mo.;

, , all of Ava, Mo.; Dean’s List – Savannah Jenkins, Nicola Marmon , both of Ava, Mo.;

, both of Ava, Mo.; Trustee’s List – Allie Hickerson, of Vanzant, Mo.

