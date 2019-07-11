Sandy – Sonya Hodges

June 30 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Isaiah 61 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Frances Humbyrd led in prayer.

Happy Birthday was sung to Adalyn Siler, Doyle Humbyrd and Jennifer Wilson. The offertory prayer was prayed by Clay McFarlin as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Stan Humbyrd provided a song.

Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 4. Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 18. We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

July 7 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Psalm 119. After prayer requests were given, Connie Johnson led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Serena Tyndall. The offertory prayer was prayed by Jerry Pitts as he and Corey Clayton received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum provided a song.Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 5.

The gospel group, Unashamed, ministered for our evening service. We were dismissed in prayer by Clay McFarlin.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.