Route JJ in Wright County Reduced for Overlay Aug. 5

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route JJ in Wright County will be reduced to one lane while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement overlay.

This section of road is located from the west side of Route JJ across Route 95 to the finish on the east side of Route JJ.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.