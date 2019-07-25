Route H in Wright County to Close for Pavement Overlay

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route H in Wright County will be closed while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement overlay.

The section of road closing is located from Route 95 to Route AH.

Weather permitting, work will take place starting today, Wednesday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. Route will be open to local trraffic only. Please seek an alternate route.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.