Red Bank – Alice Lirley

7/15 – Hello everyone. Well, here it is, the middle of July. They say that time passes fast when one is having fun. I’ve got news for you; time passes fast as long as one is not standing or sitting still. August will be here before we know it.

Parents are already preparing for school to start again in the middle of August. I hear that it is in the works, on government level, to have schools open at the last of August or first of September. I believe it has something to do with tourism in Missouri. Schools did not open until after Labor Day when I was a kid.

Opening the Red Bank Church Worship service by leading in the singing of hymns was Jake Hampton. Gary Lirley provided a warm welcome to everyone in attendance. It was announced that our monthly Praise service and fellowship meal would take place that evening at 7:00. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

2 Timothy, chapters 2 and 3 was the focus of the morning message. Gary Lirley was our speaker. In these Scriptures we read about the Apostle Paul being a mentor to young Timothy. Gary pointed out that each of us are constantly being watched by someone at everything we say and do. And, they may look at us as their mentor. He said that is is vital we do not be a disappointment to them or lead them astray. Paul was leading Timothy to follow Christ. We also should be pointing every one we meet toward Jesus to make Him their Lord and Savior and, yes, their main mentor.

By reading the Bible, God’s Holy Word, for themselves, they will never be lead astray. If one needs a little help in studying God’s Word, they should choose a person who has proven themselves to be a true and faithful follower of God’s Word. Their life may have not been an easy one, but it will have been one of peace, love and stability throughout all of life’s battles. Choose carefully who you will follow. Make sure that you are a good choice for others in following you.

Jennifer Lakey, Pat Gates and Gary and Alice Lirley had a great time last Tuesday while helping prepare and serve lunch to a big group of boys at Camp Calvary in Hartville, Mo. We also enjoyed the generous lunch that we were served while there.

We at Red Bank are excited for our Vacation Bible School to begin next Monday, July 22nd thru July 25th. The hours are from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. A light meal will be served at 5:30 before VBS begins at 6:00 pm. For more information call: 417- 683-5991. You are invited!

We were sad to hear that our dear friend, Earl Plumb, has passed away. We didn’t get to go to his funeral because we didn’t know about it in time. Earl was Gary’s best man at our wedding. He was always a great friend to us. He and Wanetta were married one month before Gary and I were married in 1959. I remember one day when I had taken my drivers test and the policeman and I were about to embark on the actual driving evaluation, my car decided that it would not start. Well, I was embarrassed and didn’t know what to do. That very kind policeman asked me if I knew someone in town that would let me borrow their car. I thought for a minute and remembered that Earl worked at Hesterlee’s clothing store that was located across from the license bureau. I went into the store and asked him to let me borrow his car. He immediately agreed. Well, to make a long story short, I passed the test in good form. Earl was a true friend for sure. He remained a true friend throughout his life. We will miss him greatly.

Visiting with Eloise Hallmark and family was her brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Glenda Unger, and their son, Dustin Unger, from Blandinsville, Illinois. She said that while here, they treated her to a show at the Oldfield Opry. She loves music so she enjoyed that very much.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were, her daughter, Judy Smith from Marshall, Mo. and her great granddaughter, Kyley Smith, from Jefferson City, Missouri. Maxine was happily surprised to see both of them walk into her room together. They were invited to be overnight guest of James and Debbie Lirley. Jeane Huff, Gary and I went to visit with Judy and Kyley while they were here. None of us had seen Kyley for years. She has grown to be a beautiful young woman who has shown a lot of strength and determination in making her own way in life. She is already a manager at a Walmart. We are very proud of her.

Jeane Huff said that she enjoyed visiting in the home of Danny and Karri Hampton and their two daughters, Emma and Kate. Danny is her son. She is happy that they are spending some of their time working for the Lord as Summer Missionaries. They especially love to help in Vacation Bible Schools where ever needed. We all need to be willing to serve the Lord at every opportunity. Nothing should be more important to a Christian than serving our Lord and Savior. Look what He did for us!

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Remember to be a Christ-like mentor for others.