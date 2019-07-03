Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Hello everyone. I hope you are enjoying a Happy Fourth of July celebration today with, perhaps, a family picnic or a barbecue and plans for a beautiful fire works display after dark. Gary and I did that every year while our children were still at home. But, they are all raised now and out on their own to enjoy that activity with their own family members. It is very important to remember and celebrate the freedoms we have in our marvelous country. Many wonderful men and women were willing to pay for those freedoms with their very life!

Jake Hampton opened the Red Bank Worship service by leading in the singing of hymns. Gary Lirley welcomed everyone. It was announced that the members that plan to serve lunch at Camp Calvary Bible Camp on July 9th, will be leaving our Church for Hartville, Mo. at 10:00 am. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark. Our Vacation Bible School is planned for Monday, July 23 through Thursday, July 25. The hours will be from 5:30 through 8:30 pm. A light meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:00 every evening.

Our speaker for the Worship service was Gary Lirley. Reading from Luke, chapters 12 and 21, Gary spoke about how God looks at the truth of a person’s heart through their giving. He read in Luke 12 about the rich man that could only think about getting richer by tearing down the barns he had and building bigger ones to hold all his wealth so that he could take his ease to eat, drink and be merry without any thought of helping others with some of his wealth. “ But God said unto him, ‘thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee, then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided?’” As Gary said, “When we die, there will not be a U-Haul attached to our coffin.”

On the other hand, we read in Luke 21, that Jesus, while sitting in the temple watching the parade of rich men casting their gifts into the treasury, also noticed a poor widow woman casting in only two mites, which was all she had. He said, “Of a truth I say unto you, that this poor widow hath cast in more than they all.” He went on to explain that they gave of their abundance, but she had the faith to give all she had. In Leviticus 27:28- 34, we read that every devoted thing is most holy unto the Lord, but not so with the non devoted thing. And, that He considers one tenth of our increase to be holy unto Him. This came straight from the Lord to Moses as a commandant. Even though this was to be done during the year of jubilee, a special year set aside to give back some of what was received, it would be no less for us to realize what God considers holy every year of our lives. It is not only a tenth of our money’s increase that he considers a holy gift, but also of our time and of our talents; which He also provides us to serve Him with. It all comes down to the amount of love and faith one has in their Lord Jesus Christ, the Savior of their soul.

I understand that the HOTO fireworks last Friday night were totally spectacular. Gary and I didn’t get to go, but we have gazed upon them, many a year in the past. We thank the HOTO team for their dedication in presenting such a wonderful celebration of our country, and in memory of those who fought and died for it.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were, Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. Maxine was excited to show me how she could look out the large window in her new room, number 114, and view the fireworks display without having to sit outside to see them. It makes one’s world and one’s room look much bigger to have a good sized picture window in it. It lets in the light as well as more of the world that is around us.

Eloise Hallmark has been busy helping her daughter, Miranda, move her things from her former apartment and into a new place in Springfield. That is always an exciting time, but also a lot of hard work. It’s amazing how much stuff one can accumulate in just a few years.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Treasures we lay up on this earth will soon be corrupt with rot, rust, moths or thieves. But those laid up in Heaven will last forever. “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also ( Matthew 6: 21).