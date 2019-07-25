Randal “Randy” Cope

Randal Bruce Cope, 64 years, 11 months, 5 days old, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away on July 15, 2019 in Sunrise Beach, Missouri.

Randy was born August 10, 1954 in Springfield, Missouri to Don Eugene and Nona Leota (Giffin) Cope. He was raised on the Thomas Giffin farm near Basher creek in Ava, Missouri.

Randy was a Veteran and served his country.

He was a hard worker and did various jobs such as: contractor in construction, truck driving, woodworking, carpet cleaning, management, and was proud to work in the oil fields in Oklahoma in the 80’s.

Randy is a Christian. He loved music of all kinds, weaponry, and animals. He enjoyed the ladies too. He also loved traveling all over the states with his Mom and family and found joy in helping people and loved to visit.

In March of 1999 Randy and Celita Scribner were united in marriage in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. She preceded him in death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Celita, and a great grandson, Austin James Cope.

Randy is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Cope and friend, Chris Goble of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Shanna & Joe Dancy of Warrensburg, Missouri, one son, Justin Scribner of Republic, Missouri, several beloved grandchildren, beloved great grandchildren, one sister, Donna Cope of Willard, Missouri, nephew, Eric Williams, special brother, Luke McCurdy, and many other relatives and friends.

“I looked at you and saw you were perfect, and I loved you. I looked at you again and saw you were imperfect,…and I loved you even more.”

Funeral services for Randy were Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Missouri with burial following in the Prairie Hollow Cemetery in Douglas County, Missouri. Visitation was Friday prior to service at 10:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Rev. Junior Hall and Dalene Robertson. Memorials may be made to any Children’s Non for Profit Hospitals or Habitat for Humanity. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com