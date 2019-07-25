Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

July 15, 2019 – Hello again. I’ll just say there’s been a lot going on with a lot of people in Walt and my families. I won’t go into it because everyone has enough happening in their own lives.

I finally got started getting rid of things and taking stuff to Goodwill. Most of my clothes are too big since I lost so much weight, so I got rid of them. I had too many anyway – mostly never worn. We’ve taken three loads in now and Anita has taken two loads.

So many “treasures” I’ve kept for so long that wouldn’t mean anything to anyone else mean a lot to me, but I must part with a lot of them. Some I never will part with because they mean too much, unless I give them to my family as keepsakes.

Time has gone by so fast and still is and so many of my friends and relatives passing away. I guess that’s what happens when you get older.

We’re in a heat wave like so many other places. It’s going to be 98º Thursday and 99º Friday and 98º again on Saturday. I sure wish I had a bigger A/C put in before it got this hot. It surprises me how well the big fan works in the bedroom. It’s still not as good as A/C and it doesn’t take that high humidity out.

I got two hanging baskets of pretty flowers and it rained so much it ruined them. I’m not going to get anymore because now the heat would ruin them the way it did last year.

I got a new hummingbird feeder and it just had a tiny bit of red on the middle of the flowers. The hummers didn’t come to it, so I got another one that’s all red, except the clear part where the water goes so we have them back now. I need to put fresh water in there today.

I also got a new Goldfinch feeder and their seeds so they’re back now.

I have a lot of things I need to do today, if I can hold up under the heat. It was so cold and snowy last winter, we couldn’t hardly do anything and now it’s so hot again this summer, we can’t.

I guess should say we don’t have the fires, floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes, so many are having. It’s just something big all the time.

Before I forget, I want to say how sorry and sad I am to hear of Johnnie Crain’s death. I want to send my sincere wishes to Mary, their daughters, Ronnie Crain and all of Johnnie’s family. He and my son, Jeff, were good friends. I remember 21 years ago when Jeff passed, Johnnie felt bad because he didn’t know in time to go to the funeral. But of course there is always so many to notify and you’re busy getting ready for the funeral.

I’m not sure if I’ve mentioned how sad I am over Lavonna Twitty’s death. I think I did. We were the same age and went to school together. She, G.A., and the boys lived up here in the Quad Cities for awhile after we moved here

Well, I think I just missed the mailman as usual. So – I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other. And bye bye for now.