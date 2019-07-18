Phipps-Cunningham Reunion

The Phipps-Cunnngham Reunion was held Sat. June 1, 2019 at the Walnut Grove Church. Those enjoying the potluck dinner and afternoon of visiting were: Betty Cazzell, Mosby; Martin, Amy and Ryann Hodges, Republic; Ashton Templeton, Springfield; Ken and Debbie Cederlind, Everton; and from the Ava area: Nora and Bob Edwards, Raymond and Naida Haden, Neal and LeaAnn Crum, Erin and Eliza Boring, Frank and Mary Wiliams, Kendra Walker, Remi Porter, Miranda Milligan, Alexis and Baylor Swearengin, Toby and Jacinda Sheppard, Tim, Laura, Ashtin and Weston Stillings.

The next annual reunion will be held the first Saturday in June 2020. It will be our 50th reunion. We hope to make it a special celebration.