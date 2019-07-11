Pavement Sealing Work Planned for State Routes in 10 Southwest Missouri Counties Starts This Week

SW DISTRICT – State routes in 10 southwest Missouri counties are scheduled to be sealed with a mixture of rock and oil beginning the week of July 8, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Here’s a look at the locations:

• Dade County – U.S. Route 160 from Greenfield east to Missouri Route 123 in Greene County (28 miles)

• Dallas County – Missouri Route 38 from U.S. Route 65 east to I-44 in Webster County (22 miles)

• Hickory County – Route D from U.S. Route 54 south to Route NN (5.5 miles)

• Henry Country – Route Z from Missouri Route 13 east to Missouri Route 7 in Benton County (18 miles)

• Stone County – Missouri Route 248 from Barstone Drive east to Missouri Route 173 (5.5 miles)

• Stone County – Missouri Route 173 from Route FF south to Missouri Route 76 (9 miles)

• Stone County – Missouri Route 176 from Missouri Route 248 east to the Stone/Christian county line (9 miles)

• Christian County – Missouri Route 176 east to U.S. Route 65 in Taney County (7.5 miles)

Drivers also can expect flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zone. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone.

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

A chip-seal is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay, but is planned for these roads as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life.

Contractor of the project is Hutchens Construction, Cassville, Mo. Total cost is $2.5 million, with a completion date of Nov. 1, 2019.