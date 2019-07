Paula Kay (Jenkins) Brigance, 67, passed away July 2nd, at her home near Everton, Missouri. Paula was the daughter of Norman Jenkins and Lucille (Hutchison) DeBerry.

She is survived by her husband David of the home; two sisters, Renee and Marian; and four children.

Burial of ashes will be in Jenkins Cemetery, at Goodhope, Missouri, on Monday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m.