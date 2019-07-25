Ozark Hotel in Ava

Submitted Photo

(Above) Described as the first modern building in Ava, the Ozark Hotel was originally built by Edith Bralley Martin in 1914. It had running water, hot water heat in each room, and electricity. Photographed here in approximately 1959, cars visible in front of the hotel are a 1959 Buick Electra (left), and a 1958 Buick Roadmaster (right). The hotel had a number of owners (and names) over the years. One of them was Larkin and Hazel (Morrisset) Barnes (below), who operated it as the Barnes Hotel. The building still stands today, across North Jefferson Street from Longdollar Furniture and Set Free Ministries.