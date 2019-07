Michael Boyink/Herald

Last Sunday night on the Ava Square was a bit of a time warp with several decades of custom and restored cars filling the parking spots and cruising around. (Above) This 1939 Chevy 2-door sedan runs the classic Chevy 350 c.i. engine / TH350 automatic transmission combination. Owned by Ava local Rodney Alms, the bright red Chevy is currently for sale.