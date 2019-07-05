Officer Involved Shooting In Wright County Leaves 1 Dead

On July 5, 2019, at 9:25 am, officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wright County Sheriff’s Department and Mountain Grove Police Department were attempting to serve a search warrant at a residence in rural Wright County, South of Mountain Grove, Missouri. Upon approaching the residence, a male suspect confronted officers in the yard area of the residence. This person produced a handgun and, after being told repeatedly to put the gun down, began firing at officers. They returned fire fatally wounding the man. During the exchange of gunfire, a Wright County Deputy Sheriff was shot in the leg by the suspect. He was transported to a Springfield, Missouri, hospital for treatment. Identification of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting investigation is being conducted by investigators with the Patrol’s Division Of Drug and Crime Control. Following the shooting, investigators successfully served the search warrant and found a marijuana growing operation inside the residence including growing marijuana plants, drying marijuana plants, processed marijuana and an assault style weapon equipped with a silencer.