Office of Statewide Electrical Contractors Now Accepting Applications for Licensure

JEFFERSON CITY – Missourians who are interested in applying for a statewide electrical contractor license can do so as of July 1, 2019.

Senate Bill 240, passed in 2017, and Senate Bill 862 which amended the original bill and passed in 2018, improved the standardization of licensure across the state of Missouri and allows electrical contractors to work in locations throughout the state without being required to obtain a license in each political subdivision. Although political subdivisions can still license political contractors in their individual jurisdictions, they are required to recognize a statewide license.

“These highly trained technicians, whose responsibilities include everything from replacing an electrical outlet to wiring a newly constructed house or building, provide a service that helps the modern world go round,” said Katie Steele Danner, Director of the Missouri Division of Professional Registration. “The new volunteer licensing category is meant to eliminate barriers for those who work in multiple jurisdictions around Missouri.”

The Professional Registration Division staff held nine town hall meetings across the state to explain the new law and accepted comments through their website prior to drafting the final rules.

Individuals can submit an application through the Office of Statewide Electrical Contractors website. Those interested in seeking licensure must submit documentation of the required experience and proof they have passed an approved examination, as well as proof of liability insurance and the posting of bonds, if applicable.

About the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions & Professional Registration

The Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration (DIFP) is responsible for consumer protection through the regulation of financial industries and professionals. The department’s seven divisions work to enforce state regulations both efficiently and effectively while encouraging a competitive environment for industries and professions to ensure consumers have access to quality products.