Notice: Request for Bids

The City of Ava is accepting bids for qualified individual to apply exterior paint to the Ava Fire Station. For further details on bid information, please contact the City Clerk at City Hall at 417-683-5516. Mailing address is P.O. Box 967, Ava, MO 65608 or physical address is 404 S Jefferson St.

Bids shall be opened on Tuesday, July 9th at 4:00 P.M. The City reserves the right to accept or reject all bids.