Notice of Public Hearing Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Lowell & June Stewart.

Present Zoning: Agriculture

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: Request to rezone to B-3.

Legal Description:

A PART OF THE W ½ E ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ OF SECTION 11. TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE 16 MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SW CORNER OF SAID NW ¼ NW ¼, THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NW ¼ NW ¼ A DISTANCE OF 332.02 FEET AND TO THE SW CORNER OF THE E ½ W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼, THENCE RUN NORTH 1 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 62.3 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY NO. 14 (AS LOCATED IN FEBRUARY 1983), THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 25.0 FEET. THENCE RUN NORTH 1 DEGREE 01 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID E ½ W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ A DISTANCE OF 635.90 FEET. THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 324.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE FROM SAID TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 314.99 FEET AND TO THE EAST LINE OF THE W ½ E ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ NW, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID EAST LINE A DISTANCE OF 280.34 FEET, SAID POINT BEGIN AT A POINT 420 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NW ¼ NW ¼, THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 48 SECONDS WEST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NW ¼ NW ¼ A DISTANCE OF 105.00 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID W ½ E ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 355.88 FEET AND TO THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY NO. 14, THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 210.02 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID E ½ W ½ W NW ¼ NW ¼ A DISTANCE OF 635.90 FEET AND TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THAT TRACT AS CONVEYED BY GENERAL WARRANTY DEED AS RECORDED IN BOOK 281 AT PAGE 85 AND DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT THE SW CORNER OF THE NW ¼ NW ¼ OF SAID SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE 16. THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NW ¼ NW ¼ A DISTANCE OF 332.02 FEET AND TO THE SW CORNER OF SAID E ½ W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼, THENCE RUN NORTH 1 DEGREE 01 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 62.3 FEET AND TO A POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY NO. 14 (AS LOCATED IN FEBRUARY 1983) THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 349.00 FEET FOR A TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID EXCEPTION, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST 210.02 FEET AND TO A POINT WHICH IS 105 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF THE W ½ E ½ NW ¼ NW ¼, THENCE RUN NORTH 1 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID W ½ E ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ A DISTANCE OF 317.95 FEET. THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST, 210.02 FEET. THENCE RUN SOUTH 1 DEGREE 01 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID E ½ W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ A DISTANCE OF 317.95 FEET AND TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID EXCEPTION. ALSO EXCEPT ANY PART OF A TRACT OF LAND AS CONVEYED TO JAMES A. HAGALE AND MARY MARTHA HAGALE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED AS RECORDED IN BOOK 299 AT PAGE 495 IN THE OFFICE OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY RECORDER.

SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAY, RESTRICTIONS, OR RESERVATIONS, OF RECORD.

City Code Section 110-45: Protests may be filed in the office of the city clerk at least five (5) days prior to hearing. Upon receipt of the written recommendation of the City Zoning Commission, and after public hearing, duly published and notice properly made, the Board of Aldermen may approve or deny the application.