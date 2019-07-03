Notice of Public Hearing Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by PC Express.

Present Zoning: B-2 Central Business

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business Purpose: Request to rezone to B-3.

Legal Description:

A part of the NW 1⁄4 of the NW 1⁄4 of Section 11, Township 26, Range 16 West described as follows: Commencing at the SE corner of said NW 1⁄4 of the NW 1⁄4; thence along the South line of said NW 1⁄4 of the NW 1⁄4, North 88 degrees 41 minutes 09 seconds West, 437.00 feet; thence North 01 degree 07 minutes 22 seconds East, 64.39 feet to the point of beginning: thence continue North 01 degree 07 minutes 22 seconds East, 136.00 feet; thence South 88 degrees 41 minutes 09 seconds East, 104.94 feet; thence South 01 degree 06 minutes 13 seconds West, 136.00 feet; thence South 85 degrees 25 minutes 18 seconds West, 39.97 feet; thence North 88 degrees 53 minutes 30 seconds West, 65.03 feet to the point of beginning.

Grantors (Sellers) reserve unto themselves a 15 foot Easement for ingress and egress over and across an existing driveway that runs across the above described legal description and being more specifically described as follows: A strip of land lying 7.50 feet on each side of the following centerline; Commencing at the Southeast corner of said NW 1⁄4 of the NW 1⁄4; thence along the south line of said NW 1⁄4 of the NW 1⁄4, thence North 88 degrees 41 minutes 09 seconds West, 437.00 feet; thence North 01 degree 07 minutes 22 seconds East, 64.39 feet; thence South 88 degrees 53 minutes 30 seconds East, 18.09 feet to the Point of Beginning of said CENTERLINE; thence North 01 degrees 52 minutes 21 seconds West, 136.00 feet to the point of termination of said CENTERLINE. Said above described reservation for an easement abuts and extends an existing 15 foot wide easement for ingress and egress, maintenance and repair of a driveway benefitting Grantor’s (Sellers) land over and across Grantee’s (Buyers) land as established in Book 451 at Page 539-541 and said reservation for an easement is subject to Grantors (Sellers) at all times during the existence of this reservation of said easement.

Subject to the reservation of a 15 foot easement as described in a Memorandum of Contract for Deed to George D. Lloyd and Debbie J. Lloyd, husband and wife, dated December 16, 2011 and recorded December 27, 2011 as Document No. 112019.

City Code Section 110-45: Protests may be filed in the office of the city clerk at least five (5) days prior to hearing. Upon receipt of the written recommendation of the City Zoning Commission, and after public hearing, duly published and notice properly made, the Board of Aldermen may approve or deny the application.