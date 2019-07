 NOTICE OF 2019 DELINQUENT REAL ESTATE SALE – Douglas County

NOTICE OF 2019 DELINQUENT REAL ESTATE SALE

I, Laura Stillings, Collector, within and for Douglas County, Missouri, hereby give notice as provided in Section 140.170 of the 2000 Missouri revised statutes that I shall offer for sale the hereinafter described lots and lands as may be necessary to discharge the taxes, interest and charges which may be due thereon at the time of sale for delinquent taxes on real estate. The sale will be held at the north door of the Douglas County Courthouse in Ava, Missouri, on the fourth Monday in August, being the 26th day of August, 2018, commencing at 10 a.m. of said day and continuing from day to day thereafter until all are offered. No sale shall be made to any person who is delinquent on any tax payment. Taxes, interest and penalties are listed below.

Cost of $18.91 added day of sale.

BELANGER, PRISCILLA C -15-0.1-11-000-000-007.001; PT NESE; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 12; 2016-$69.87; 2017-$117.01; 2018-$103.03; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $308.82.

BOHN, CHRISTOPHER -11-0.1-11-403-000-118.000; PT LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 5; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2016-$29.12; 2017-$39.34; 2018-$35.44; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $122.81.

DEERING, GARY & TERRIE -10-0.9-30-000-000-009.000; S1/2S1/2NENE; SEC 30 TWN 26 RNG 17; 2016-$653.77; 2017-$664.64; 2018-$577.08; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,914.40.

ELLIOTT, KATHY & ETAL -14-0.8-28-000-000-003.001; PT SENW; SEC 28 TWN 26 RNG 13; 2016-$151.68; 2017-$193.49; 2018-$169.11; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $533.19.

GARRISON, JERRY A -10-0.8-28-000-000-008.001; PT W1/2SW; SEC 28 TWN 26 RNG 17; 2016-$395.23; 2017-$400.59; 2018-$350.73; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,165.46.

HUNTSMAN, SHAWN R-03-0.1-11-000-000-008.000;PT SESW;SEC 11 TWN 27 RNG 13;2016-$151.95;2017-$227.05;2018-$198.04; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $595.95.

HUNTSMAN, SHAWN R-03-0.6-14-000-000-002.001; PT NENW; SEC 14 TWN 27 RNG 13; 2016-$6.43; 2017-$16.42; 2018-$15.58; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $57.34.

MCALISTER, TIFFANY A -22-0.5-22-000-000-003.002;PT W1/2NW; SEC 22 TWN 25 RNG 16; 2016-$10.52; 2017-$20.00; 2018-$18.67; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $68.10.

MCNEW, JAMES JOHN-19-0.8-27-000-000-003.002;PT W1/2NW;SEC 27 TWN 25 RNG 13; 2016-$15.15; 2017-$23.11; 2018-$21.63; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $78.80.

MCNEW, JAMES JOHN-19-0.8-28-000-000-001.000;NENE; SEC 28 TWN 25 RNG 13; 2016-$21.57; 2017-$29.65; 2018-$27.04; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $97.17.

MCNEW, LARRY L & RUBY D-19-0.8-27-000-000-004.000;PT SWNW;SEC 27 TWN 25 RNG 13; 2016-$95.16; 2017-$126.60; 2018-$66.80; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $307.47.

MILLER, SHIRLEY -24-0.6-13-000-000-001.002; PT E1/2 NE; SEC 13 TWN 25 RNG 18; 2016-$6.94; 2017-$16.42; 2018-$15.60; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $57.87.

MOONEY, JOSEPH R W & ETAL -13-0.1-01-000-000-002.000; PT NW; SEC 01 TWN 26 RNG 14; 2016-$65.38; 2017-$118.19; 2018-$103.84; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $306.32.

PARRISH, RICHIE LYNN -11-0.1-11-001-007-013.000; PT LOTS 35 & 38, LOTS 36 & 37; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2016-$404.06; 2017-$390.44; 2018-$339.54; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,152.95.

PHILLIPS, SAM W TRUSTEE -06-0.7-36-000-000-003.000;PT NW1/4 NE1/4; SEC 36 TWN 27 RNG 16; 2016-$440.16; 2017-$486.06; 2018-$422.40; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,367.53.

PORTER, GARLAND D & COLLEEN -05-0.2-03-000-000-003.002;PT E1/2NE, PT NESE; SEC 03 TWN 27 RNG 15; 2016-$557.58; 2017-$598.42; 2018-$519.65; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,694.56.

RUBLE, ERNEST W & VALVETTA C -11-0.1-11-001-002-011.000; PT LOTS 35-39 CENTRAL S/D; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2016-$350.47; 2017-$341.02; 2018-$296.75; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,007.15.

SCISLOWICZ, LEONARD -11-0.1-11-001-021-005.000;PT SENE; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2016-$236.94; 2017-$232.69; 2018-$73.30; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $561.84.

SCISLOWICZ, STEPHANIE L -11-0.9-29-000-000-007.000; PT NENW; SEC 29 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2016- $1,343.04; 2017-$1,345.42; 2018-$1,166.78; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $3,874.15.

TEMEN, BRUCE D & KAREN L -09-0.1-12-000-000-010.008; PT SWSE; SEC 12 TWN 26 RNG 18; 2016-$94.94; 2017-$142.10; 2018-$124.47; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $380.42.

TRENT, WALTER -11-0.1-11-404-000-043.000; LOT 1 BLK 1; SEC 11 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2016-$351.07; 2017-$342.06; 2018-$297.66; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,009.70.

WITCHEY, CECIL & WITCHEY, VERNON CE -12-0.9-29-000-000-021.000; PT SE; SEC 29 TWN 26 RNG 15; 2016-$215.41; 2017-$262.69; 2018-$228.89; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $725.90.

YOST, MICHAEL & BILLIE SUE -11-0.1-12-003-008-018.000; LOT 2; SEC 12 TWN 26 RNG 16; 2016-$578.09; 2017-$553.72; 2018-$481.00; COST OF SALE $18.91; AGGREGATE TOTAL $1,631.72.

07-25-w45-3t