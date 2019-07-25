Norwood School to Enroll New Students for 2019-20 Starting August 5

Norwood R-I School will be enrolling new students for the 2019-20 school year starting on Monday, August 5.

Parent(s) or legal guardian must enroll the student(s) and provide copies of birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, and proof of residency.

Prior to registration a pupil, parent or legal guardian must establish proof of residency. The school will accept a copy of a utility bill, real estate contract or rental agreement showing parent / guardian’s name and address.

Submitting false information relating to residency is defined as a Class A misdemeanor. School districts are authorized to file a civil action based upon submitting false information relating to a student’s residency. (Safe Schools Act HB 1301 and 1298). Contact the Wright County Assessor’s office for verification on the school district that receives your taxes.