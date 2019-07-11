Norval Earl Plumb, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on July 4th, 2019 at the age of 79 years, 11 months, and 27 days. He passed peacefully at his home south of Ava.

Earl was born in Smallett, MO on July 8th, 1939 to Noah Arvil Plumb and Dortha Mae (Anderson) Plumb, both of whom preceded him in death.

Earl and Wannetta “Sis” Cornett united in marriage on July 8th, 1959 at Silver Shade Church south of Ava. To this union two children were born, Nova Louine and Norval Lyndel.

Earl served with the United States Army from 1962 to 1968 as an Engineer Equipment Repairman. He was also a farmer, inventor, and businessman for the majority of his life. One of his first jobs was at Hesterlees clothing store on the Southwest corner of the Ava square. He later owned and operated Town and Country clothing stores in Licking, Hartville, and Winona, Missouri. In later years he was known as the Walmart door greeter who didn’t know a stranger!

Earl is survived by his wife, Wannetta, a daughter, Nova Eubanks and husband Martie, a son, Norval Plumb and wife Alicia, ten grandchildren, Rosalie “Rosie” Blackstock and husband Joshua, Noah Eubanks, Kristoffer “Kris” Eubanks, Bon “Levi” Eubanks and wife Jodi, Jessie Locke and husband Aaron, Phillip Eubanks, Caladonia “Callie” Eubanks and significant other Luke Shortt, Norval “Tyler” Plumb and significant other Cecilia, Brianne Plumb, and Lauren Plumb, nine great grandchildren, Zackary, Samson, Annabelle, and Emma Grace Blackstock, Riley, Mia, and Sawyer Locke, Maddix Eubanks, and Olivia Plumb. Also surviving are two brothers, Dean Plumb, Jimmy Plumb and wife Rhonda, two sisters, Jean Richardson, Katharine Shaw, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

A memorial service for Earl will be held on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel with full military honors by Troy Herd American Legion Post 112. A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating is Pastor Buddy Boyd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice or buy a stranger lunch.