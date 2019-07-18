Noe Assumes Command of Corps’ Little Rock District

Photo courtesy Army Corps of Engineers

Col. Eric Noe (right) returns the Army Corps of Engineers flag to Craig Pierce, Deputy District Engineer for programs and project management of the Corps’ Little Rock District, during the district change of command ceremony. Noe assumed command from the outgoing commander Col. Robert Dixon. The event was held July 9 at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in downtown Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During a July 9 ceremony at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in downtown Little Rock, Col. Eric M. Noe assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

He assumed command from Col. Robert G. Dixon, who is retiring after 26 years of service in the U.S. Army.

Little Rock District is responsible for a $500 million program annually. This includes civil works, military construction, Army and Air Force Medical Service support, environmental stewardship, emergency management and support to other government agencies throughout Arkansas, southern Missouri, across the nation and around the world.

The district has a staff of about 715 employees. It is responsible for maintaining the Arkansas River and other waterways, including 13 locks and dams, 12 multi-purpose lakes, seven hydroelectric power plants, and more than a half million acres of public lands and water.

Noe came to Little Rock District from the National Military Command Center in Washington, D.C., where he served on the Joint Staff as a deputy director of operations and presidential strike advisor.

Noe received his commission from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York in 1996 with a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering. He also holds Master’s degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri in Engineering Management and from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, Washington D.C. in National Resource Strategy. He is also a certified Project Management Professional.

Noe has deployed to Macedonia, Kosovo, and Iraq in support of operational and combat missions.

His military awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Bronze Order of the Engineer DeFlueury Medal. He is also a graduate of the Army Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master schools.

Noe is a lifetime member of the Association of the United States Army, the Army Engineer Association, the American Overseas Memorial Day Association, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and Eisenhower School. He is also a member of the Society of American Military Engineers, Project Management Institute, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and the West Point Association of Graduates.

He is an Eagle Scout and a Brotherhood Member of the Order of the Arrow.

