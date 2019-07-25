New Boutique on the Square

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Maybe starting a successful store is like raising a child.

Start small. Adapt as you go. Learn what works and what doesn’t. Develop good friendships. Grow over time.

That’s been the strategy for Ava native and 2013 graduate Hannah Johnson and her store, The Cattle Baron’s Boutique.

“Hannah started selling online and did well,” says Vanessa Johnson, Hannah’s mother and store staffer. “Then she added a little store in Fair Grove, and that did well. Then she had a booth in a local boutique marketplace and that did well. This new store on the Ava square is the culmination of all of that.”

The Cattle Baron’s Boutique features a one-stop-shopping mix of clothing, jewelry, home decor and antique furniture.

Described as “mixing all things Western and Boho”, the new storefront is just one effort from its enterprising owner.

“Hannah works full-time as a Children’s Service Worker for the State of Missouri Children’s Divsion,” said Vanessa. “And she’s also in the middle of planning her wedding.”

Through a partnership with Leavie Waterson of The Rustic Splash, The Cattle Baron’s Boutique will also offer furniture painting and home decor creation classes.

Those classes will take place in the rear of the boutique’s Ava location. That training space, called “The Mimoosa Room” is also available for public rental.

“It’s a great space for birthday parties or tea parties,” says Vanessa Johnson.

For rates and availability either stop in at The Cattle Baron’s Boutique at 122 East Washington (on the north side of the Ava square), or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/thecattlebaronsboutique.