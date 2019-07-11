Nedia Ann Duke, 67 years, 11 months, 7 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on July 7, 2019 at her home in Wasola with her family by her side.

Nedia was born July 20, 1951 in Woodland, CA to Melvin and Dami (Null) Atchison. She was Baptized at the First Baptist Church in Senath at the age of 39.

On November 9, 1967 Nedia and Raymond Duke were united in marriage in St. Louis at the Church of the Nazarene and to this union three children were born. Nedia earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University, and later earned a Master of Library Science from Texas Woman’s University. Nedia worked as a Registered nurse, then as a MEDCOM Librarian, and later as a Command Librarian for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C. She enjoyed gardening, travel, and puzzles. Nedia was liked and respected by everyone who was fortunate to work with her.

Nedia was preceded in death by her parents and her granny, Carrie Null.

Nedia is survived by her husband Raymond, three children, Angela Duke of Wasola, Lowell Duke of Lenexa, KS, and Monica Duke of Kansas City, MO, one brother, Melvin Atchison of Napa Valley, CA, and many friends who will miss her greatly.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to Convoy of Hope. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.