Musical to Begin July 12

The Ozark Mountain Players are presenting Laura’s Memories, an outdoor musical pageant, with opening night performances on Friday and Saturday, July 12-13. Laura’s

Memories is an outdoor musical play based on the life and times of Laura Ingalls Wilder. The play is a great summer event for family and friends, as the cast brings all the characters to life. The amphitheater is located in Mansfield, Mo. near where Laura and Almanzo lived while Laura wrote her famous stories about her childhood and life. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for spectators, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for the weekends of July 19-20, July 26-27; and during Wilder Weekend, Sept. 20- 21. Proceeds from the musical pageant are used to support a local scholarship.

Related