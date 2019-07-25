Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

The special song in the Sunday morning worship service was a duet by Lilah Sherman & Debbie Cox. Pator Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Hardened Heart” from Exodus 4:30-23. “The Lord said unto Moses; when thou goest to return unto Egypt, see that thou doest all these wonders before Pharoah, which I have put in thine hand: but I will harden his heart, that he shall not let the people go.” The cause of hardening – ignoring the warning of majesty, magicians, murrain, and manifest. The course of hardening – choice, callus, continuance. The calamity of hardening – destruction of community, children and creature.

In the Sunday evening service, Delbert Murray led in prayer, and Jesse Paxton sang a solo. Pastor Bob’s Bible study from Ephesians was about “Predestination.” Eph. 1:5, “Having predestined us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of His will.” While the call of slavation is universal, it is effective only to believers. God foreordained that all who believe should enjoy the dignity of being sons of God & joint-heirs with Jesus Christ.

Following the service, a meeting was held for those who plan to help in Vacation Bible School. That will be July 22-26, 9:00-11:30 a.m. (Mon. -Fri.)

In the Wed. evening mission service, Jessse Paxton led the singing, & Sheena Mahan led in prayer. James Cobb gave a report on last week’s Kid’s Kamp, where he was the couselor for 15 11- & 12-year olds. Bryan Jones gave a report of the Youth Camp in New Mexico where his family worked under primitive conditions last week. Before Sis. Cinda Thompson gave the missions reports which included a video, she read Matthew 25:40. “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my bretheren, ye have done it unto me.”