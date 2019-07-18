Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Ushers for the Sunday morning worship service were James Cox and John Dale with Ayden. Delbert Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Anchor of the Soul” based on Hebrews 6:17-20. “Which hope we have as an acnhor of the soul, both sure and steadfast…strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold on the hope set before us.” The Soul’s Anchor – the safety, the set, the sight. The Sure Anchor – in the storm (wrecking), in the still (drifting). The Steadfast Anchor – in sickness, shame, suffering and sorrow. The anchor holds! Dean Greenwood gave the benediction.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and Darren Fourman led in prayer. Pastor Bob sang a solo. Then he continued the Bible Study from Ephesians, “The Doctrine of Election.” Ephesians 1:4, “According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love” God elects. Election is always in the Son. Time: before the foundation of the world. Purpose: that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love. We believe to become the elect, not elected to become believers.

In the Wed. evening service, John Bondy led in prayer. Pastor Bob continued the lesson on “Election.” 1 Timothy 2:3, “For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.”

James Cobb was at Harmony Hill near Fulton this week as a staff member for Kids’ Kamp.

Mt. Zion Bible School opened in 1936; this is its 83rd year. God continues to be faithful.