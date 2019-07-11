Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Visitors in the Sunday morning service at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) included Kolsen, Addisen, and Jaxsen Kline from Mitchell, SD. Ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Jesse Paxton sang a solo. Jeanette Cardin led the scripture reading, in the absence of the pastor’s wife who was helping her brother in Ohio.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “Biblical Religous Freedom” based on Psalms 114:45-48. “I will walk at liberty: for I seek they precepts. I will speak of they testimonies also before kings, and will not be ashamed, and I will delight myself in they commandments which I have loved.” Freedom to seek God’s Word. Freedom to speak God’s Word. Freedom to be satisfied in God’s Word. Freedom to study God’s Word. In closing, the congregation sang our national hymn, “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”

At 6 p.m., Brian Haynes led the Fifth Sunday Singspiration. May Thompson gave a devotional on Psalm 126:1-6. “The Lord hath done great things for us, whereof we are glad…They that sow in tears, shall reap in joy. He that goeth forth and weepeth, bearing precious seed, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing, bringing his sheaves with him.” Solos were sung by Jesse Paxton, Dana Fourman, Pastor Bob, Sheena Mahan, and Norman Murray. There were duets by Bryan and Juliana Jones, and Lilah Sherman and Debbie Cox. Edith Johnson, Jeanette Cardin, and James Cox read poems. Dennis Uhles gave a report of the Crystal Coast IHC at Harkers Island, North Carolina. Greyson Jones played a trumpet solo. Pianists were Cheryl Paxton and Barbara Uhles. The closing prayer was by Linda Ferguson.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, we had a patriotic poem service. Jesse Paxton led the singing, and James Cox led in prayer. Sheena Mahan brought the microphone to each of the follwing who read poems: Judy Murray, Delbert Murray, Phyllis Arnold, Barbara Uhles, Debbie Cox, and Pastor Bob. Anecdotes were shared by Dennis Uhles, Jeanette Cardin, Mary Thompson, and Earnest Murray. Norman Murray played a baritone solo and the benedticion was by Linda Murray.

On Thursday eveing, the Mt. Zion Commuity celebrated Independence Day. A potluck picnic in the cafeteria was followed by fireworks at the baseball field.