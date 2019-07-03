Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Monthly offerings were taken during Sunday School for World Missions and Home Mission. Jesse Paxton was the song leader Sunday morning, and Julian Jones sang an a capella solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr.’s message was “Keep the Faith” from Jude 1:3.

“Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.” (1) The Needed Exhortation: common salavation, contending struggle, confusion. (2) The Noxious Evil: false pretense, foretold punishment, fake piety, fatal pervions, fabricated philosophy. (3) The Non-example: Israel delivered but didn’t persevere, angels dignified but didn’t persist, Sodom determined, but didn’t prevail.

Cinda Thompson sang a solo Sunday evening, and Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Following a testimony by Norman Murray, Pastor Bob gave a Bible Study on Ephesians 1:1. “Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, to the saints which are in Ephesus, and to the faithful in Christ Jesus.” Paul, a Roman citizen, was born in Tarsus, and could speak about 7 languages. He stayed in Ephesus 3 years, which is longer than he stayed at any other city.

The Wesley Kline family from Mitchell, SD, visited the Wed. evening service. Jesse Paxton led in prayer. Pastor Bob led a Bible Study on Ephesians 1:2. “Grace be to you, and peace, from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ.” Grace is a common Greek greeting. Peace (shaloam) is a Hebrew greeting. “Grace & peace” are at the close of this book as well.

America’s foundation: the Bible.