Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We began with our pledges, singing and prayers for a beautiful worship day. We are thankful for our blessings, asking for those in need, and always our church, the unsaved and bereaved. We were glad to have a visitor, and hope she will come every Sunday.

Brother Charles read several scriptures, beginning with 1John, speaking about a timely subject, Our Freedoms. The one freedom we enjoy as Christians, is our freedom from sin. When we do wrong things, we feel guilt, however, we can remedy that with repentance and forgiveness.

Brother Charles, Gladys Peak, Jewell Elliott and Kay Hutchison attended the 5th Sunday Meeting at Brushyknob Church, Saturday evening. The group was small but Brother David Dodson preached a good message, about the low point our country is going through. We need to have true repentance, and make major changes in our lives.

Logan and Nora Elliott spent last Thursday with Jewell, while MaKayla was getting treatment for an injured knee. The rest of the family came by later.

Harold and Kay Hutchison attended a group birthday party, Sunday afternoon, one of those being Skip Berry. A large group attended for these three young men, with lots of food, gifts and fun. Skip turned 59 on June 27.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown entertained family members last weekend, celebrating several birthdays. Those attending were Bill and Cathy Lansdown, Kenneth and Carla Aborn, Sue Lansdown and Kim Lansdown. They enjoyed picnic food and fun card games.

Harlin, Shirley and Amy Hutchison, West Plains, had supper with Harold and Kay Hutchison, Sunday evening. Kim and Danny visited one afternoon, also.