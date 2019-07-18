MOCH Do Run Club Begins New Session July 30

The Missouri Ozarks Community Health Wellness Center (MOCH) Do Run Club is gearing up to begin another six weeks of classes starting Tuesday, July 30. The classes will once again be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but participants now have the option to choose between two class times –– 6:00 to 7:00 a.m., or 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. Runners may choose which time slot to attend.

Class information covers running form, hydration and nutrition, strength and core training specific for runners, proper warm up and cool down, shoe selection, interval and hill training, balance and hip mobility, injury prevention and how to build your own training plan.

Participants also have the option of attending weekend adventure events, such as biking, hiking, races, group runs, workouts and more.

The cost for participating in the Do Run Club is $25 to those who are already members of MOCH; non-members pay $40. For those who participated in the first series of classes, the price is reduced by $5.00 for MOCH members, and $10 for non-MOCH members.

Fees include a club shirt or hat.

For those interested in being a Do Run Club member, but are unable to attend classes, the cost is a one-time fee of $15. This option provides access to text alerts, adventure events, discounts on races and fleet feet gear and shoes, and a choice of a club shirt or hat.

Interested participants are asked to sign up at the Missouri Ozarks Community Health Wellness Center front desk. The MOCH is located at 603 West Broadway Avenue, in Ava.

For more information, please contact Liz Kyger, (417) 683-0785.