Missouri State Places Volleyball Coach on Administrative Leave

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State University women’s volleyball coach Melissa Stokes has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation into allegations involving the program.

Associate head coach Manolo Concepción will assume the program’s day-to-day duties until the investigation is completed.

The firm of Spencer Fane LLP has been hired by the university to conduct the investigation.

“We have an obligation to take seriously any concerns raised regarding our programs,” said Director of Athletics Kyle Moats.

Moats noted the investigation will begin immediately, and a timeline for its completion has not been established. He also stated that as a personnel matter, no further statements about the situation will be made until findings of the investigation have been completed and reviewed by the university administration.